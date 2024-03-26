Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 842 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $14,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $156.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.19.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

