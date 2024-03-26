Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,456 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 245.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 164,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,904,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $7,601,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Marriott International by 108.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.2 %

MAR stock opened at $252.11 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.80 and a 52-week high of $256.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $244.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.62. The company has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock worth $30,435,493 in the last 90 days. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

