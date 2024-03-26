Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $1,290,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP opened at $244.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.