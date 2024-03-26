Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Purchases 510 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,425 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 3.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,254 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Adobe by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 328 shares of the software company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the software company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,829 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA boosted its position in Adobe by 9,186.0% during the fourth quarter. Richelieu Gestion SA now owns 4,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $507.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.49, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $331.89 and a one year high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $576.97 and its 200-day moving average is $572.31.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

