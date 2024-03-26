Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 70 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 87.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hubbell by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,454,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $413.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $365.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.28. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $219.77 and a 12-month high of $419.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,731.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 1,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.51, for a total value of $517,484.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,731.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total transaction of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.