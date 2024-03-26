Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Takes Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company's stock, valued at $749,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

McKesson stock opened at $532.54 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $347.45 and a 12 month high of $537.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.08. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.21.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

