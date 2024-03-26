Sterneck Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,015 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,774 shares of company stock worth $64,322,528 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $743.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $562.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $258.50 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.4 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

