Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Stevanato Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of STVN opened at €31.42 ($34.15) on Monday. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €22.49 ($24.45) and a twelve month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.43.
Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
