Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Stevanato Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of STVN opened at €31.42 ($34.15) on Monday. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €22.49 ($24.45) and a twelve month high of €36.30 ($39.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.43.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported €0.18 ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.19 ($0.21) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The firm had revenue of €320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €326.85 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 13.43%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

About Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after buying an additional 210,007 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after buying an additional 173,332 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.