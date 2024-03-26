Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Superior Drilling Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDPI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Drilling Products in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.