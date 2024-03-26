Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Superior Drilling Products Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Superior Drilling Products stock opened at $0.90 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Superior Drilling Products had a return on equity of 62.62% and a net margin of 35.46%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Superior Drilling Products
Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.
Featured Stories
