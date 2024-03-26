Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 164,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 164,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $9,894,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,628,578.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TMHC opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

