TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.3-14.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.26 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded TD SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TD SYNNEX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.00.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX opened at $105.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $86.30 and a twelve month high of $108.92.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $465,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Urban sold 4,355 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $465,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total value of $1,055,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,213,851.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,289,905 shares of company stock valued at $232,556,362 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.