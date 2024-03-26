TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

FTI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.60 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ATB Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.74.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE FTI opened at $25.35 on Monday. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $25.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 211.23 and a beta of 1.64.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other TechnipFMC news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 254,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the last quarter. SCP Investment LP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 28,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $803,888,000 after acquiring an additional 126,247 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,734,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,929,000 after acquiring an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,518,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,864,000 after acquiring an additional 85,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.