Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $375.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.08.

Shares of RH opened at $287.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.57. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in RH by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

