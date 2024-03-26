Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,765 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $2,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 265,093 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 349.4% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 37,649 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 262.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,344,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,956,000 after buying an additional 1,697,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,648,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,317,000 after buying an additional 1,747,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 432.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 268,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TME shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

