Terreno Realty Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 111.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.0%.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.67. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $86.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 46.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty during the 4th quarter worth $230,000.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

