Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $20.76. 13,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 28,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59.

Texas Capital Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.3594 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

