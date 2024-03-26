The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,314,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907,734 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 6.86% of Andersons worth $133,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 0.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 27,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Andersons by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in Andersons by 4.6% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 12,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $247,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 34,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,918,749.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,741.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $247,837.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,581.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,264 shares of company stock worth $2,401,683. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

Andersons Stock Performance

ANDE stock opened at $56.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.69 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is 25.85%.

Andersons Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

See Also

