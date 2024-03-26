The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 82.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,993 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for approximately 0.7% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.19.

BA opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

