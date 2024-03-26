The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,551 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 2.0% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $321,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,485 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 8,961.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $222,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,643 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,774,723,000 after acquiring an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Northcoast Research cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

Boeing stock opened at $191.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

