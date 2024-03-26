The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its position in Clorox by 2,466.7% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Clorox Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CLX opened at $150.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 238.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 761.90%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

