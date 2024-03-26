The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.01

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $22.81. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 120,701 shares.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 961.4% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $99,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

