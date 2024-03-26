The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.01

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $22.81. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust shares last traded at $22.71, with a volume of 120,701 shares.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.76.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
