The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $156,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after buying an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,523,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $71,410,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,220,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Kroger Stock Down 1.0 %

KR opened at $55.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $57.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

