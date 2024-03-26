The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.35. The LGL Group shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 6,473 shares.
The LGL Group Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.
About The LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
