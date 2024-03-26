The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of LGL stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.42. The LGL Group has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $6.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group
An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 26.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Featured Stories
