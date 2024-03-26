The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 199,664 Shares of Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,295,155.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $31.69.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,876,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,583,000 after acquiring an additional 131,699 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 37,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 107,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 48,608 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 30,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

