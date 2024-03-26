The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 199,664 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,295,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 495,739 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 139,132 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

LSXMK opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,850,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 71,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,927 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 631,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after purchasing an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

