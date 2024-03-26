The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.09.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Williams Companies

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

Williams Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.04. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.