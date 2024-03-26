Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.04

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and traded as low as $8.66. Theravance Biopharma shares last traded at $8.76, with a volume of 365,377 shares.

Separately, Evercore ISI cut Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $9.66.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Theravance Biopharma had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gerber LLC acquired a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 287,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 116,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after buying an additional 16,506 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 253.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 59,088 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after buying an additional 58,440 shares during the period. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

