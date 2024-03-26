TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Sets New 12-Month High at $172.20

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172.20 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 165.20 ($2.09), with a volume of 411024 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 168.40 ($2.13).

TI Fluid Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.85. The company has a market capitalization of £858.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1,180.00, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 139.47.

About TI Fluid Systems

(Get Free Report)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage systems. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, thermal management fluid systems, HEV and BEV heating and cooling lines, powertrain components and quick connectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.