Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Sold by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPLC. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,002,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 353,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after acquiring an additional 77,670 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 59,946 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 226.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $863,000.

NYSEARCA TPLC opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $41.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.02. The firm has a market cap of $256.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

