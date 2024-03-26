Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Torrid in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.80.

Torrid stock opened at $4.42 on Monday. Torrid has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.12 million, a P/E ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, Director Valeria Rico Nikolov sold 25,380 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $142,635.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,188.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after acquiring an additional 120,915 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 752.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 380,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 336,088 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Torrid by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Torrid by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Torrid by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

