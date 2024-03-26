Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Investment analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.63.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $47.78 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.03.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.56 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travel + Leisure news, Director George Herrera sold 2,969 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $134,584.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,408.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 4,953 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $224,073.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,682.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,358 in the last 90 days. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

