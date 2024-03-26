Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $454.00

Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 454 ($5.74) and traded as low as GBX 398.13 ($5.03). Treatt shares last traded at GBX 416 ($5.26), with a volume of 255,813 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on TET. Barclays dropped their price target on Treatt from GBX 680 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.85) price objective on shares of Treatt in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Get Our Latest Research Report on TET
Treatt Stock Performance
Treatt Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 5.46 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Treatt’s previous dividend of $2.55. Treatt’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.
Treatt Company Profile
Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; Hics, aroma, and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.
