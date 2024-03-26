Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Peter Large Sells 176 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) SVP Peter Large sold 176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $11,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Trimble Stock Down 1.7 %

TRMB stock opened at $63.10 on Tuesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $932.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Trimble by 798.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

