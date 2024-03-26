TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG) Major Shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. Buys 25,500 Shares of Stock

TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder L6 Holdings Inc. acquired 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.38 per share, with a total value of $239,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,517,700 shares in the company, valued at $14,236,026. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

L6 Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, L6 Holdings Inc. bought 40,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.44 per share, with a total value of $377,600.00.

On Monday, March 18th, L6 Holdings Inc. bought 60,044 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $595,036.04.

On Thursday, March 14th, L6 Holdings Inc. bought 128,814 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $1,188,953.22.

On Tuesday, March 12th, L6 Holdings Inc. bought 100,000 shares of TruBridge stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $988,000.00.

TruBridge Stock Performance

TBRG stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. TruBridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.55 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $136.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of TruBridge in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

TruBridge Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

