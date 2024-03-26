Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRMK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

TRMK opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $18.96 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Trustmark by 235.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 61,194 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 924.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 142,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 128,623 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 731,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 244.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 124,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

