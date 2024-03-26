UDR (NYSE:UDR) Earns Underweight Rating from Piper Sandler

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UDR. Barclays lowered shares of UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.76.

NYSE UDR opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in UDR by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 225.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

