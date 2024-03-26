United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Equities researchers at Mizuho started coverage on shares of United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

United Parks & Resorts stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.80. United Parks & Resorts has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $61.76.

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.16). United Parks & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 72.46% and a net margin of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $389.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parks & Resorts news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron Surrett sold 1,082 shares of United Parks & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total transaction of $57,865.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,586 shares in the company, valued at $566,139.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,165 shares of company stock valued at $367,057 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

