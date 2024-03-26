Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Stock Position Decreased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.36% of Universal Insurance worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UVE. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,935,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter worth about $4,929,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Universal Insurance by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,173,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,831,000 after purchasing an additional 263,456 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Universal Insurance by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 242,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Insurance by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,208,000 after purchasing an additional 219,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

UVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The firm has a market cap of $568.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $375.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.12 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

