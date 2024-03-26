Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) vs. Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND) Head to Head Contrast

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) and Mynd.ai (OTCMKTS:MYND – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Universal Technical Institute and Mynd.ai’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Technical Institute $607.41 million 0.84 $12.32 million $0.26 57.77 Mynd.ai $50.01 million 4.36 -$41.37 million N/A N/A

Universal Technical Institute has higher revenue and earnings than Mynd.ai.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Technical Institute 2.41% 9.25% 2.20% Mynd.ai N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Universal Technical Institute shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.1% of Mynd.ai shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mynd.ai has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Universal Technical Institute and Mynd.ai, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Technical Institute 0 1 5 0 2.83 Mynd.ai 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Technical Institute presently has a consensus target price of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.20%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Mynd.ai.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Mynd.ai on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers. It serves students, partners, and communities by providing education and support services in various fields. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Mynd.ai

Mynd.ai, Inc. operates in interactive technology offering hardware and software solutions. The company's solutions help organizations create and deliver dynamic content; simplify and streamline teaching, learning, and communication; and facilitate real-time collaboration. Its interactive displays and software are available in approximately 1 million learning and training spaces across 126 countries. The company's distribution network of approximately 4,000 reseller partners and its dedicated sales and support teams worldwide enable to deliver the service to its customers. The company was formerly known as Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mynd.ai, Inc. in December 2023. Mynd.ai, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Beijing, China.

