Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTN. Bank of America downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.20.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $218.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $204.88 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.07 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total value of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,269.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 531.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vail Resorts by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Featured Stories

