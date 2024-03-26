Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $197.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $167.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $168.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Valero Energy has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $172.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

