VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 137.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,062,000 after purchasing an additional 845,137 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after acquiring an additional 164,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MOAT opened at $88.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.89 and a 200-day moving average of $81.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

