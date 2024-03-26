Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 214,250.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,490,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,495,000 after buying an additional 33,474,478 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,077,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,166,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,222,000 after buying an additional 332,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,486,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 315,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,158,000 after purchasing an additional 267,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $172.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $175.16.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.