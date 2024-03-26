Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 103,107 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126,980 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.76% of MicroStrategy worth $369,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 99,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,519,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.44% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $990.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $670.00 to $791.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $870.20.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $1,856.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $230.72 and a 12 month high of $1,873.65. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $908.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 86.47% and a return on equity of 42.81%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total value of $198,643.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.34, for a total transaction of $198,643.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,447 shares of company stock valued at $83,287,210. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

