Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 259,144 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.01% of Simply Good Foods worth $379,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,136,000 after acquiring an additional 559,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,138,000 after acquiring an additional 95,130 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,946,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 316,444 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 30,768 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $1,314,716.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,195,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,816,278.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,877,965. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SMPL opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $31.06 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $308.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SMPL

About Simply Good Foods

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.