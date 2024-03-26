Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 530,702 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,317,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 530,702 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.34% of GitLab worth $376,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,944 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 628,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 463,584 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in GitLab by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

GTLB stock opened at $58.80 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.84.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 958 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $57,029.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $791,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 407,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 838,664 shares of company stock valued at $51,044,507 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GTLB shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.19.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

