Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 881,697 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,012,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881,697 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 8.81% of AZEK worth $386,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,697,740.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michelle A. Kasson sold 94,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $4,671,501.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,721.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $483,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,697,740.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,431 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,712. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.82 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average is $36.31.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $240.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.12 million. Research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AZEK from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.72.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

