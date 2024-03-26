Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 209,965 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,618,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 209,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.86% of Federal Signal worth $395,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,807,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the third quarter valued at about $1,733,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 196.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,079,000. Finally, EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 113,103 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after buying an additional 65,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. Federal Signal Co. has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.75.

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

