Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,831,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,097,588 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 10.23% of MDU Resources Group worth $407,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:MDU opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.85. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

